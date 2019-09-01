Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE EMMA NEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMMA LOUISE NEIL Emma Louise Neil was born in Jenningston, West Virginia on January 14, 1917 to Riley Cooper and Eula Cutlip Cooper. She lived in Harmon, West Virginia and graduated from Franklin High School where she played basketball. In 1937 she married Kenneth Neil. During WWII she worked in Detroit, MI as a lathe operator making pinion parts for airplane propellers and in Tacoma, WA as a machinist assistant assembling landing gear on aircraft. She and her husband moved to Richland, WA in 1947. She worked as a support chemist for General Electric at the Hanford Nuclear Waste Processing Facility and later at Battelle Northwest Laboratories until her retirement in mid-1980's. Following the death of her first husband in 1981, Louise married Thomas Garland in 1987 and moved with him to Shell, WY where they ranched until his death in 2003. She continued to live at the ranch for several years until she incurred a back injury and moved to Assisted Living in Cody, WY and later to Big Timber, MT. For the last several years she has resided in Pioneer Medical Center Long-Term Care facility in Big Timber. Louise was active all of her life and enjoyed hiking parks and trails. She was an avid rockhound with both of her husbands and was accomplished at lapidary. On the ranch, she had a real heart for the animals especially the "bum" lambs which she bottle-fed. She was an honest, hard worker. Louise was a beautiful lady with a strong personality. She died at 102 years, 7 mon of natural causes. To the end, Louise never lost her determination or her personality. She became wheelchair bound but motored herself around for most of the day and night telling everyone to get their feet out of the way. She lost her central vision to age-related macular degeneration but it was never obvious to the staff that she was effectively blind. In recent years, Louise entertained the staff with her engaging and assertive personality and by singing them "ditties". Louise was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Edith Brady, Irene Bouton, Juanita Coffey, and brothers Anthony Cooper and Waldo Cooper, and husbands Kenneth Neil and Thomas Garland. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Crystal Coffey-Avey (William Avey) and Matt Coffey (Vicki), mother-in-law Velma Garland Bulvin, her step-children James Garland (Kris), Brett Garland (Wendy), Kerry Ripplinger (Mike), Traci Swett (Scott), 10 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Donna Garland (James Harnly), Wilma Harnden (William) and Sharon Garland (Wade Ettleman).

