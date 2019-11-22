LOUISE M. FAUST Einan's at Sunset Louise M. Faust, age 91, passed away at Kennewick Hospice House on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born in Webber Falls, Oklahoma on October 31, 1928 to Alpha and Cora Baker.She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma. Louise spent her younger years in Oklahoma until her family moved to California. There she worked in the fields with her father and sisters. When she was about 21, she met Leo at the Moon Light Dance Hall in Yuba City, California and in 1952 they got married. In 1953 after Leo was discharged from the Air Force they moved to McKinleyville, California so dad could go to college at Humbolt State College. After Leo graduated they moved to Richland, Washington for Leo to begin his career in Health Physics. Louise worked at US Linen then took a break from working to raise their adopted daughter Tanya. When Tanya became a young teenager she went back to work for Lamb Weston at the Richland plant until she retired in 1991.Since retiring, she and dad loved to travel the world and board cruise ships. Over the years she enjoyed gardening, sewing and crochet. She loved meeting once a month to play Bridge whether it was couples or just the ladies. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo, brothers (Gene, Connie and Buck), and sisters (Marie and Billie). She is survived by her daughter Tanya (Chris Schmidt), granddaughters Kat, Jessie, and Nikki and great grandkids Kyrian and Taylor. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sunset Gardens in Richland with a gathering at Einan's at Sunset. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 22, 2019