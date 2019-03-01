Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE MARIE ST. HILAIRE. View Sign

LOUISE MARIE ST. HILAIRE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Louise Marie St. Hilaire, 75, of Pasco, died peacefully at her home on February 26. Born in Spokane on March 22, 1943, to Raymond and Louise (Schwaiger) Thomas, she attended St. Anthony Catholic School and Mary-cliff High School, graduating in 1961. She moved to the Tri-Cities to attend Modern Business College. In 1975, Louise married a widower, Richard St. Hilaire, and became Mom to his five children, aged 15 to 3. Together Dick and Louise added two more children to the family. Her Catholic faith was at the very core of Louise's life. She was a member of St. Patrick Parish, Altar Society, and Serra Club. She volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and was a member of Lourdes Auxiliary. She attended daily Mass for many years and could usually be found socializing at the doughnut shop afterward. Louise spent countless happy hours baking her famous bread and cooking for her family and friends. Her attention to detail made her sewing projects shine. She created a joyful, peaceful home where all were welcome. Louise also enjoyed trips and jaunts near and far. Louise is survived by her children Theresa (Will) Becker, Mark (Tricia), Carol (Jim) Marek, Dan (Diane), Jim (Alyssa), David, and Fr. Kenny; her grandchildren Nathan, Peter, Rachel, Cecilia, Alyson, Brian, Shannon, Kristine, Shelby, Madison, Anna and Karen; and great-granddaughter, Callie; sisters Catherine Riley and Mary Winebarger; and brother, Charlie Thomas; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents; her brother, Richard Thomas; and her granddaughter, Alena. Viewing will be on Sunday, March 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mueller's Funeral Home in Pasco, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 4, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco.

