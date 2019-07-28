Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILLE ADELL REILAND. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

LUCILLE ADELL REILAND Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Lucille Adell Reiland, 86, was accepted into the arms of Jesus on July 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Lucy was born on May 27, 1933 in Riverside, Wisconsin to Albert and Alma (Melantine) Utecht and was the youngest of 8 children. On October 14, 1959 in new Rockford, North Dakota, Lucy was united in Marriage to Justin J. (Jess) Reiland. From this marriage, 3 children were born; Kevin, Karen and Carol. While living in New Rockford, North Dakota, Lucy ran her own café, "Lucy's Cafe". Jess was a mechanic and farmer. In 1967, they moved out west to Kennewick, Washington were Lucy was a stay at home Mom. She also enjoyed bowling, selling Avon and was a member of the VFW #5785 Auxiliary for 30 years. She worked for the Royal Columbian Retirement Home in the kitchen/catering and making many new friends. Then as time went along, she went to Kennewick General Hospital to work in the dietary/catering until they built the new hospital. Lucy then retired at age 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alma Utecht; her brothers, Art, Melvin, Junior and Bobby and sisters, Betty Beatrice and Ann. She is survived by her husband, Jess of Kennewick; children, Kevin (Sharon) Reiland of Kennewick; Karen (Greg) Warren of Kennewick and Carol Klingsmith of Kirskville, Missouri. She had 1 great grandchild, Treyton McConathy, grandchildren; Craig (Brandy), McConathy, Kelsey (Joshua Meyer), Justin & Jenna Klingsmith of Missouri, many step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others that were a part of her family and many friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm with the Rosary at 6:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by the graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

