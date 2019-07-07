LUCILLE MARIE SEGER Lucille Marie Seger, 84 peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on July 4, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Lucille was born in Wallingford, Iowa in 1934 to Ingvald and Rhoda Larson. She came to Kenne-wick with her family in 1945 where she graduated from Kennewick High School in 1952. Lucille married Ellis "Butch" H. Seger Nov. 21, 1953 at the Lutheran Church in Kennewick, Washington. She worked for 35 years for General Telephone Company as a telephone operator. Lucille is survived by her sister, Clarine Watkins, son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Linda Seger, grand-children Miranda Weller, and David Seger. Lucille will be cremated and interned at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes, Washington with her beloved husband "Butch".
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019