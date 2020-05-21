LUCY LAVONNE LARSEN LIFE TRIBUTES CREMATION CENTER Lucy LaVonne Larsen passed away May 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Lucy was born to John A. McCoskey and Nada Z. Blackman on March 23, 1931, and raised in Pekin, Indiana. She attended David Lipscomb College, Ball State University and the University of Washington. Lucy received her Master's of Library Science, and was school librarian at McLoughlin Middle School. Lucy married Thurston B. Kimbrell, who predeceased her in 1968. She later married Earl E. Larsen, who predeceased her in 2019. Lucy was a faithful member of the Kennewick Church of Christ. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Betty McCoskey and Jean McCoskey; her children, Janelle (Jimmy) Parker, Steve Larsen, Phil (Diane) Larsen, Julee (Mike) Feser, Lisa (Myron) Baird, Katie (Tom) Salzano, Lane (Monica) Larsen; grandchildren, Jameson Parker, Jordan (Zach) Vick, Madison Larsen, Chandler (Nathen) McClintock; great-grandson Kasen McClintock; and several nieces and nephews. A grandson, Randy Larsen, and all five of her siblings predeceased her. The family would like to thank the Tri-Cities Retirement Inn for their continued care, and Richland Rehabilitation Center during her final days. A family burial is pending. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 21, 2020.