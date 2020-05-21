Lucy Larsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCY LAVONNE LARSEN LIFE TRIBUTES CREMATION CENTER Lucy LaVonne Larsen passed away May 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Lucy was born to John A. McCoskey and Nada Z. Blackman on March 23, 1931, and raised in Pekin, Indiana. She attended David Lipscomb College, Ball State University and the University of Washington. Lucy received her Master's of Library Science, and was school librarian at McLoughlin Middle School. Lucy married Thurston B. Kimbrell, who predeceased her in 1968. She later married Earl E. Larsen, who predeceased her in 2019. Lucy was a faithful member of the Kennewick Church of Christ. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Betty McCoskey and Jean McCoskey; her children, Janelle (Jimmy) Parker, Steve Larsen, Phil (Diane) Larsen, Julee (Mike) Feser, Lisa (Myron) Baird, Katie (Tom) Salzano, Lane (Monica) Larsen; grandchildren, Jameson Parker, Jordan (Zach) Vick, Madison Larsen, Chandler (Nathen) McClintock; great-grandson Kasen McClintock; and several nieces and nephews. A grandson, Randy Larsen, and all five of her siblings predeceased her. The family would like to thank the Tri-Cities Retirement Inn for their continued care, and Richland Rehabilitation Center during her final days. A family burial is pending. Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Cremation Center
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126
Kennewick, WA 99336
(509) 736-3565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved