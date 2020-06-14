Lucy Zimmerle

LUCY E. ZIMMERLE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Lucy E. Zimmerle, age 90 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1930 in San Marcos, TX to Juan "John" and Maria (Gaytan) Escalante. Lucy married George Zimmerle Sr. on November 26, 1949 in TX. In 1955, Lucy and George moved to Pasco, WA from Morton, TX. Lucy worked for Lourdes Medical Center from 1965 until her retirement in 1993. Lucy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family. Lucy was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was very active in the church as a member of the Guadalupanas, until her health declined and could no longer participate. She was an amazing woman, always helping her family, friends and church members. She is survived by her 7 children, Adella Salinas (John), Arthur Zimmerle, Elizabeth Ramos, Ricky Zimmerle, Mary Mancilla (Jerardo), of Pasco; Alex Zimmerle (Lorie), of Kennewick; Gilbert Zimmerle, of Portland, OR. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse, George Zimmerle Sr., her son, George Zimmerle Jr., and her parents, Juan and Maria Escalante. There will be a graveside service at City View Cemetery, Wednesday, June 17th. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.