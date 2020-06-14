Lucy Zimmerle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCY E. ZIMMERLE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Lucy E. Zimmerle, age 90 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1930 in San Marcos, TX to Juan "John" and Maria (Gaytan) Escalante. Lucy married George Zimmerle Sr. on November 26, 1949 in TX. In 1955, Lucy and George moved to Pasco, WA from Morton, TX. Lucy worked for Lourdes Medical Center from 1965 until her retirement in 1993. Lucy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family. Lucy was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was very active in the church as a member of the Guadalupanas, until her health declined and could no longer participate. She was an amazing woman, always helping her family, friends and church members. She is survived by her 7 children, Adella Salinas (John), Arthur Zimmerle, Elizabeth Ramos, Ricky Zimmerle, Mary Mancilla (Jerardo), of Pasco; Alex Zimmerle (Lorie), of Kennewick; Gilbert Zimmerle, of Portland, OR. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse, George Zimmerle Sr., her son, George Zimmerle Jr., and her parents, Juan and Maria Escalante. There will be a graveside service at City View Cemetery, Wednesday, June 17th. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved