LUIS MEDRANO MONTES Luis Medrano Montes went to join our Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2020, after a long life filled with the happiness of 95 years with his family. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister, and daughter Amelia Guadalupe Uvalle, Montes and son-in-law John Zavaelta. He is survived by his wife Francisca Zamora Montes and his children Maria and Rosendo Briones, Johnny Montes, and Christy Zavaleta, Joe Montes. He is also survived by his 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren. Luis Montes was born in Santa Lucia Coahuila, Mexico to Luis and Maria Isabel Montes. As a child he assisted his father in the tailoring business, making army and local school uniforms. Luis married Francisca Zamora Montes in 1949, and were married for 71 years. They had 5 children, which traveled with them to several areas across the country, following work demands. They resided in Ohio, Nevada, Mathews Corner north of Pasco and finally settled in Kennewick Washington in 1965. Luis worked in several industries including tailoring, BF Goodrich tire manufacturing, and several agricultural industries primarily in asparagus. Luis settled in the Columbia basin in 1960, he was a farm laborer. He would go on to become one of the first agricultural contractors for field labors in this area, in the planting along with harvesting of asparagus. Luis also provided potato trucks, that were driven by his two sons, that doubled as a way to transport asparagus roots. These roots were planted on many asparagus farms you see today. He built a strong reputation for providing workers to several local farmers, who have been recognized as the local agricultural pioneers of the area. Most importantly, Luis provided a strong foundation for his family that encouraged unity, as his children gathered every Sunday at his home for Menudo, Baracoa, Tamales and other Mexican dishes. This was also a day that his workers would show up at his home for their paychecks. Each family member was always encouraged to greet the workers along with their families with appreciation and a hand shake. This instilled the values in those who would carry on his legacy for worker appreciation and respect for all people. Luis had a love for the game of baseball, and loved to watch the Seattle Mariners with Francis. He also enjoyed music, dancing, and was always whistling a tune. He would grab his grandchildren, that he had nicknames for, by the hands and have them step on his feet to dance them around. Luis always gave a hug or handshake, along with a one-dollar bill, to each of his grandchildren before he would leave, a tradition we will never forget. He will be greatly missed for his jokes, advice, and his knowledge of life experiences. Luis Monte's legacy will be carried on by his family with the same values, beliefs, and respect that he held to the highest standard in his life.

