LUKE FRANCIS PINK Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Luke Francis Pink, age 67, passed away peacefully May 11, 2019, at Trios Southridge Hospital, surrounded by his family and loved ones after suffering a heart attack. Luke was the first born in the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Darlington, Wisconsin, on February 3, 1952, to Robert and Juanita Pink. Throughout the course of his life the Darling-ton News Paper would contact him on the anniversary of his birth to get an annual story from him. Let's be honest, he could tell quite a story. The Pink family relocated to Washington State where he made Kennewick, WA, his home for 62 years. He graduated from Kennewick High School in the class of 1970. Some may remember the Pink Family owned the Brite Spot Tavern where Luke worked as a bartender. He became a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union in September 1978 and worked on the Hanford site. On January 27, 1988, he began working for Farmers Exchange earning many certifications, which included Master Mechanic. He worked there for 30 years until his retirement in 2018. Luke loved fishing, the outdoors, the Price is Right, and most of all people. Many who knew Luke acknowledge him as "Mr.Fix-it" He was a fixer. There wasn't anything he didn't work on that he couldn't repair. Many family members and friends would call with a problem and he was there to help. Luke was preceded in death by his father Robert Pink, mother Juanita Pink and brother Todd Pink. Luke is survived by his brother Mark (Debbie) Pink, sister-in-law Mary Pink (Mike) Reeve, niece Kary Pink (Marshall) Mathews, nephews Mike (Davina) Pink, Jason Pink, Mark (Julie) Pink, and Casey Pink. Cousins Jerry (Tammy) Pink and John (Bev) Pink were like brothers to Luke throughout his life. Luke was so proud of his great nieces and nephews Kyler, Danika, Todd, Darbi, Riley, Amelia, Delaney, Elyse, and Leila. A graveside will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park (10th and Union) Kennewick. Immediately following the family invites you to a reception at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 South Union Street, in the Hospitality Room. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

