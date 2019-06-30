LUVERNA SCHWAPPE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home LuVerna Giese was born on November 21, 1923 to Emil and Gertha Giese. She married Elmer Schwappe Aug 20, 1944. They enjoyed vacationing with family and friends, trips to the Oregon Coast to go clam digging, and fishing. Lu- Verna moved to Kenne- wick, WA in 2002 to be near her daughters, Dawna and Darlene. She loved spending time with her children and their families, going on cruises, making felt Christmas stockings and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved the Lord, being at Church and fellowshipping with her church family. She got great joy when her great grandkids would stop by her home for hugs and kisses and to get a small cup of M &M's or peanuts that always sat on her counter for them. LuVerna was preceded in death by her parent, her husband Elmer, 1 daughter, Diana, her sisters Arvilla and Althea, and her brother Walden. She is survived by 5 children, Dwight (Joan) Schwappe, Darlene (Chuck) Brady, Darrell Schwappe, Dawna (Ben) Loucks, and Denell (Charles) Devoe, 17 grandchildren, 44 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great- Great-Granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on July 8th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church located at 4403 W. 10th Ave, Kenn. WA with a reception to follow. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019