LYDIA TAMES Lydia M Tames, 87 of Pasco, WA. passed away July 1, 2020. She was born, June 6th, 1933, in Brownsville, Texas, Lydia relocated to Burbank, WA with her husband, Natividad Tames SR and together they raised their nine children which includs identical twin girls, Mary and Ana. Her father, Clemente Medrano, was a minister of Pentecostal Church in Robstown, TX. Her strong faith was always with her. She showed kindness, forgiveness, love and joy for her family and close friends. In later years, she moved to Pasco to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time in the garden, growing anything from roses to beautiful indoor plants. She loved children, especially babies. Her children were blessed to have such a loving and beautiful mother. She is survived by, Irene Woods and her husband, Mike, of Kennewick, WA, Sylvia Carpenter and her husband, David, of Folsom CA, Manny Tames of Spokane, WA, Rick Tamez and his wife Sherrie, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, David Tames of Pasco, WA. Lisa Black and her husband Marshall, of Pasco, WA, Mary Fogg and her husband, Michael, of Pasco, WA, Ana Tames of Burbank, WA, and Sister Rebecca Medrano Serna of Dinuba, CA, 15 Grand-children,17 Great Grandchildren; and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Natividad A Tames, SR, son Natividad Tames, JR,. grandson Christian Tames, brother Efrain Medrano, brother Frank Medrano, sister Naomi Medrano. Our family would like to give a special thanks to Guardian Angel Homes Memory Care Facility and Hospice of Richland, WA, for their support and assistance. They were are Angels. A Graveside Services will be held, July 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, Columbia Memorial Gardens, Pasco, WA, with a private Family Viewing.



