Lyle Perrigo

September 12, 2020

Tucson, Arizona - Long time Richland resident, Lyle D. Perrigo died September 12 at home in Tucson, Arizona. He was born September 28, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas and lived in Richland for 36 years. He is survived by his wife, Dalene; his four children: Juliann, Susan, Lyle, and Dale; and his eleven grandchildren.

Lyle was active in community organizations including serving as a member of the first Board of Trustees for Columbia Basin College, President of the Washington Community College Trustees Association, County Chairman and State Committeeman for a political party, and as a youth track coach. He was famous for his race day "grasshopper bets".

Although born in Texas, Lyle spent his first birthday in Panama and went on to visit all seven continents. He lived in Illinois and Virginia prior to graduating from high school in Cotulla, Texas. He then attended Rice University where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering and received a commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He served on four aircraft carriers, one of which went from the East to the West Coast of the U.S. via Africa and the Orient.

In 1956, Lyle began working for General Electric Company at the Hanford Project. He focused on nuclear reactor decontamination processes and solutions for corrosion problems. He also worked for Battelle in a variety of areas including food science, alternative energy, and materials science.

After twenty-five years years in Richland, Battelle sent him to Alaska to open a field office. As part of this assignment, Lyle worked and led programs in many remote areas of the state and was a member of the Arctic Circle Club. Later, Lyle was recruited to become the Associate Director of The University of Alaska Arctic Environmental Information and Data Center. Following this assignment, Lyle became the Alaska Office Director of the Arctic Research Commission. In this job, he coordinated programs and meetings in Greenland, Iceland, Northeast Russia, Northern Canada and Northern Scandinavia.

While in Anchorage, Lyle served as an officer of the NACE-International Canadian Region. During this assignment, he spent a good deal of time in Canada and collaborated with scientist and engineers from all the Canadian provinces and territories. In 1994, Lyle received the R.A.Brannon Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of NACE-International. Then in 1999, Lyle and two colleagues published the first NACE-International cold-climate corrosion book.





