LYNN DALE HIATT Einan's at Sunset Lynn Dale Hiatt, 73, of Pasco, WA was lost to us in a motor vehicle accident near Hermiston, OR on October 12, 2019. The second of four siblings born to Clifton and Betty (Presto) Hiatt, he was born December 26, 1945 in La Grande, OR. Lynn attended school all 12 years in Vale, graduating from VHS in 1964. He wrestled in high school and college before becoming a social worker. Eventually Lynn purchased an apiary from his father and dedicated his time to raising honey bees traveling many miles between Washington and California before retiring in 2014 when he sold the bees. Through the years Lynn enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching family members play sports, and the NBA and PAC12 football. Whatever the sports' season, he was up to speed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; and niece, Vanessa Jager. Surviving him are his wife, Remy Hiatt of Pasco, WA; sons Chanon Hiatt of Tacoma, WA and Josh Anderson (Bridget Louise) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Rachel (Lynn) Haueter of Harper, OR., brother, Mathew (Linda) Hiatt of Vale, OR.; sister-in-law Joyce Hiatt of TX; stepmother Donna Hiatt of Vale; two granddaughters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren: Julie Brim of Pasco, WA, Erik (Rose) Bosley of Renton, WA, Richard (Rhona) Bosley of Richland, WA, Daniela (Brian) Hamm of Kennewick, WA, Melesa (Justin) Hall of Richland, WA.; 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, October 24, Sunset Event Center at Einan's Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway., Richland, WA at 1 pm. Reception immediately following at the same location.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 23, 2019