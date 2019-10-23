Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN DALE HIATT. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

LYNN DALE HIATT Einan's at Sunset Lynn Dale Hiatt, 73, of Pasco, WA was lost to us in a motor vehicle accident near Hermiston, OR on October 12, 2019. The second of four siblings born to Clifton and Betty (Presto) Hiatt, he was born December 26, 1945 in La Grande, OR. Lynn attended school all 12 years in Vale, graduating from VHS in 1964. He wrestled in high school and college before becoming a social worker. Eventually Lynn purchased an apiary from his father and dedicated his time to raising honey bees traveling many miles between Washington and California before retiring in 2014 when he sold the bees. Through the years Lynn enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching family members play sports, and the NBA and PAC12 football. Whatever the sports' season, he was up to speed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; and niece, Vanessa Jager. Surviving him are his wife, Remy Hiatt of Pasco, WA; sons Chanon Hiatt of Tacoma, WA and Josh Anderson (Bridget Louise) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Rachel (Lynn) Haueter of Harper, OR., brother, Mathew (Linda) Hiatt of Vale, OR.; sister-in-law Joyce Hiatt of TX; stepmother Donna Hiatt of Vale; two granddaughters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren: Julie Brim of Pasco, WA, Erik (Rose) Bosley of Renton, WA, Richard (Rhona) Bosley of Richland, WA, Daniela (Brian) Hamm of Kennewick, WA, Melesa (Justin) Hall of Richland, WA.; 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, October 24, Sunset Event Center at Einan's Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway., Richland, WA at 1 pm. Reception immediately following at the same location. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

LYNN DALE HIATT Einan's at Sunset Lynn Dale Hiatt, 73, of Pasco, WA was lost to us in a motor vehicle accident near Hermiston, OR on October 12, 2019. The second of four siblings born to Clifton and Betty (Presto) Hiatt, he was born December 26, 1945 in La Grande, OR. Lynn attended school all 12 years in Vale, graduating from VHS in 1964. He wrestled in high school and college before becoming a social worker. Eventually Lynn purchased an apiary from his father and dedicated his time to raising honey bees traveling many miles between Washington and California before retiring in 2014 when he sold the bees. Through the years Lynn enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching family members play sports, and the NBA and PAC12 football. Whatever the sports' season, he was up to speed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger; and niece, Vanessa Jager. Surviving him are his wife, Remy Hiatt of Pasco, WA; sons Chanon Hiatt of Tacoma, WA and Josh Anderson (Bridget Louise) of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Rachel (Lynn) Haueter of Harper, OR., brother, Mathew (Linda) Hiatt of Vale, OR.; sister-in-law Joyce Hiatt of TX; stepmother Donna Hiatt of Vale; two granddaughters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren: Julie Brim of Pasco, WA, Erik (Rose) Bosley of Renton, WA, Richard (Rhona) Bosley of Richland, WA, Daniela (Brian) Hamm of Kennewick, WA, Melesa (Justin) Hall of Richland, WA.; 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, October 24, Sunset Event Center at Einan's Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway., Richland, WA at 1 pm. Reception immediately following at the same location. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close