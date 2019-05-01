Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN LACY Ohm MARTHA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARTHA LYNN LACY Ohm to the universe as it gains another beautiful soul. Martha Lyn (Sales) Lacy was born Sept 23rd, 1962 into the loving arms of her parents Bill and Bettie Sales. Marty's early childhood was spent in Idaho Falls, ID. In 1972 the Sales family moved to Kenne-wick, WA. At an early age Marty developed a love for horses and joined 4-H to learn horsemanship. She enjoyed showing her horses and retained this love for her entire life. Marty attended Kamiakin High School when she met the lover of her life, Timothy Lacy. She graduated in 1980. She then married Tim on May 9th, 1981. Tim and Marty moved to Benton City where they raised their two children Josh Lacy and Laura (Lacy) Bilodeaux. Continuing to pursue her education, Marty completed a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and Development graduating with honors. She worked as a bus driver in Benton City, a para-educator in the Richland School District, and a 4-H leader. She enjoyed Kemp Karate. Marty also played the piano, not because she was good at it, but because she liked it. Having a positive outlook on life, Marty considered everything, good or bad, part of the journey. She would wish peace, love, and happiness to all her family and friends. Marty is preceded in death by her sister Suzanne and her mother Bettie. She is survived by her husband Tim Lacy, children Josh Lacy and Laura (Derek) Bilodeaux, grandchildren Asher, Nova, Anton, and Juniper, father William Sales, brother Bill (Cherry) Sales, and Wishes, her very loved dog. Per Marty's wishes, there will not be a service. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 10, 2019 from 6-10pm at Clover Island Inn.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 1, 2019

