MAGGIE C. MANGUM Maggie C. Mangum was born August 15, 1924, in Mt. Olive, Mississippi to the union of Rev. George E. McGhee, Sr. and Easter L. McNair McGhee. Maggie accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted worshiper. She was a founding member of East Pasco Church of God and attended there until its closure. She worked tirelessly in the church as a Sunday school teacher, the program director for Easter and Christmas plays and provided amazing food to feed her church family and guests. She later moved to Portland, Oregon and attended Maranatha until her passing. Maggie worked many jobs in her life, Community Action Center, Pasco School District and the Hanford Area until she retired. She loved the church, the community and deeply loved and was devoted to her family and friends. Maggie was preceded in death by her father and mother; three sons, David, Jerry and Michael Mangum; one step-son, Lewis "Brother" Mangum; two grandsons, Lloyd "Mister" Westbrook and Dominic Mangum; four brothers, Isaiah, John H., Harlon, and Rev. George E. McGhee, Jr; three sisters, Mattie and Ruth McGhee, and Eleanora McGhee Fletcher. Maggie leaves to cherish her precious memories, three sons, Otis (Clover) of Portland, OR, Charles of Pasco, WA, Stephen (Kim), Spokane, WA; two daughters, Loretta (Lloyd), Idaho Falls, ID and Karen (Mario), Yakima, WA; one step-daughter Lynda (Charles), Seattle, WA; three brothers, Javous (Mary), Pearl, MS, Eugene (Mary), McDonough, GA, Francis (Marva), Kansas City, KS, one sister, Emma D. Fairley, Lawndale, CA; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grands; 2 great-great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Maggie was always smiling, uplifting and encouraging others. We will dearly miss her gentleness, her sharing ways and her tender heart. Services: Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:00 am Marantha Church 4222 NE 12th Ave Portland, OR Interment: Monday, August 5, 2019 11:00 am City View Cemetary Pasco, WA Services Entrusted to: Terry Family Funeral Home 2337 N Williams Ave. Portland, Oregon 97227 (503)-249-1788

Published in Tri-City Herald on July 28, 2019

