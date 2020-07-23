MARIA NGUYEN THI MAI October 8, 1952 July 20, 2020 Mai Thi Nguyen was a force of nature. Born in Hai Duong Viet Nam in 1952, she was the second-youngest daughter of 5 to Thien Khac Nguyen and Y Thi Pham. Mai was lucky to have met her husband and love of her life at 18, Vincent Tran. Spending 50 happy years together, they set the bar high, providing an example of what a healthy and loving marriage should look like. She was a hustler from day one. She survived French colonization as well as the Vietnam War. With the help of brother-in-law, Peter Tran and his wife An Hang, her tiny feet were allowed all the way across the Pacific Ocean with the dream of giving her family everything that she could not have. On June 5, 1990, Mai and Vincent, along with their two daughters, immigrated to the United States and became proud American citizens. Mai never failed to put her family first. Not only did she raise two amazing daughters, but she helped raise 7 grandchildren, and provided endless love and support to her two sons-in-law, taking them in as her own children. To say that Mai was the head and foundation of the household would be an understatement. She was selfless, fearless, gentle, patient, caring and loving. Mai was a radiant woman. Comfort food was Mai's love language. She made sure that every single day her family had a home-cooked meal. She had an eye for electronic items and a good deal. Without her, yard sales won't be the same. Her sassy and vivacious personality will be missed and never forgotten. On July 20, 2020, at 67 years old, Mai Thi Nguyen passed away peacefully in Richland, Washington, the place of her heart and home. She was a devout Catholic and active member of Christ The King Parish. Mai is survived by her husband, Vincent Quy Tran, and her two daughters, Mary Huong Pham, and Stephanie Huyen Luu. Her sons-in-law, Hai Quoc Pham, and Long Ngoc Luu, along withher grandchildren, Michelle Y-Nhi Pham, Michael Quoc Pham, Brian Quoc Pham, Britney Vy Pham, Trish Truc-Ngoc Luu, Stacy Tran-Ngoc Luu, and Steve Hung-Ngoc Luu. As well as her extended families, sisters Hai Thi Nguyen, Dem Thi Nguyen, Tam (Sao) Thi Nguyen, and their respective families. Her absence leaves an empty space in all of our hearts that can never be replaced. Although she may not be on this earth anymore, her spirit will always be with us, and watching over us, like a guardian angel. Praying and viewing services will be held at Einan's Sunset Funeral Home (915 Bypass Highway Richland, WA) On Friday, July 24 at 03:30 p.m. - 06:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., July 25, 2020, at Einan's Event Center (1451 Cemetery Rd, Richland, WA 99354) In lieu of flowers, your support and prayers and acts of kindness to those around you on her behalf would be well appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store