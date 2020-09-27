1/1
Maida Joan Boothby
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maida Joan Boothby
May 23, 1932 - September 17, 2020
Richland, Washington - Maida Joan Boothby passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Maida will be laid to rest with her husband Malcolm J. Boothby at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington on Saturday October 3, 2020.
Maida was born on May 23, 1932 to Charles Edward and Stella Mae Cheatham in Pound, Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband Malcolm J. Boothby and her son, William Dale Summerville.
Maida is survived by 1 son; Rodney Dale Summerville of Iowa Park, Texas and 2 daughters; Rebecca Orona of Fort Worth, Texas and Kimberly Gullett and husband Ben of Connell, Washington.
10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Heaven rejoices in her homecoming.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Burial
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved