Maida Joan Boothby
May 23, 1932 - September 17, 2020
Richland, Washington - Maida Joan Boothby passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Maida will be laid to rest with her husband Malcolm J. Boothby at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington on Saturday October 3, 2020.
Maida was born on May 23, 1932 to Charles Edward and Stella Mae Cheatham in Pound, Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband Malcolm J. Boothby and her son, William Dale Summerville.
Maida is survived by 1 son; Rodney Dale Summerville of Iowa Park, Texas and 2 daughters; Rebecca Orona of Fort Worth, Texas and Kimberly Gullett and husband Ben of Connell, Washington.
10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Heaven rejoices in her homecoming.
.