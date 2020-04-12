Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Makayla Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAKAYLA LYNN MILLER Makayla Lynn Miller was born February 6, 2001. She lived a lifetime in her 19 years, always taking life by the reins. Makayla passed away suddenly in a 4-wheeler accident on March 29, 2020 living life to the fullest. She was known for her sass and often reminded us she was "an independent woman" always choosing her own path in life. She accomplished many endeavors in her life. She graduated from Pomeroy High School as Salutatorian in 2019 where she excelled in academics and sports and was very active in FBLA, FFA, swim team, volleyball and cross country. In the fall of 2019 she headed to Washington State University in Pullman and after a semester there she decided to make her own path and take on the world. In January she moved to Stephenville, Texas where she was taking a little time off before enrolling in school there. Makayla thrived on adventure and never backed down from a challenge. She spent many long, hot, hard days working on the farm for her dad and fighting fires for the Forest Service in Chelan and Alaska. Even covered in dirt she always wore a smile. She had so much passion for life and loved rodeo, snow-mobiling, snowboarding and boating. In 2018, she was crowned Princess in the Lewiston Rodeo Roundup spending the year traveling the Big 5 Rodeo circuit representing the sport she loved. In 2017 Makayla climbed Mt. St. Helens and in July 2019 she took the plunge skydiving. She put her heart into everything and anything less than saying she was "A Miller" didn't do her justice she was headstrong, determined, stubborn, and wore her heart on her sleeve. Being a farm girl at heart she was neverscared of a little dirt or mud between her toes. Makayla is survived by her dad Jason Miller and his wife Kathy, her mother Tracie Lawrence-Shawley and her husband Derek, her siblings, Kyle Miller and his wife Sadie, Kelsi Miller, Cheyenne King and her husband Clayton, Tyler Fishback and Lane Shawley. She immersed herself in the lives of so many and didn't define family by blood. She had many aunts, uncles and a large and loving extended family including many, many friends. Makayla left the world better than she found it and will always be with us in our hearts. A memorial fund is being set up in Makayla's honor for scholarships and other charities to represent her passions. To make a donation checks can be made out to the "Makayla Miller Memorial Fund" and mailed to PO Box 910, Connell Washington 99326. Miller ON!

MAKAYLA LYNN MILLER Makayla Lynn Miller was born February 6, 2001. She lived a lifetime in her 19 years, always taking life by the reins. Makayla passed away suddenly in a 4-wheeler accident on March 29, 2020 living life to the fullest. She was known for her sass and often reminded us she was "an independent woman" always choosing her own path in life. She accomplished many endeavors in her life. She graduated from Pomeroy High School as Salutatorian in 2019 where she excelled in academics and sports and was very active in FBLA, FFA, swim team, volleyball and cross country. In the fall of 2019 she headed to Washington State University in Pullman and after a semester there she decided to make her own path and take on the world. In January she moved to Stephenville, Texas where she was taking a little time off before enrolling in school there. Makayla thrived on adventure and never backed down from a challenge. She spent many long, hot, hard days working on the farm for her dad and fighting fires for the Forest Service in Chelan and Alaska. Even covered in dirt she always wore a smile. She had so much passion for life and loved rodeo, snow-mobiling, snowboarding and boating. In 2018, she was crowned Princess in the Lewiston Rodeo Roundup spending the year traveling the Big 5 Rodeo circuit representing the sport she loved. In 2017 Makayla climbed Mt. St. Helens and in July 2019 she took the plunge skydiving. She put her heart into everything and anything less than saying she was "A Miller" didn't do her justice she was headstrong, determined, stubborn, and wore her heart on her sleeve. Being a farm girl at heart she was neverscared of a little dirt or mud between her toes. Makayla is survived by her dad Jason Miller and his wife Kathy, her mother Tracie Lawrence-Shawley and her husband Derek, her siblings, Kyle Miller and his wife Sadie, Kelsi Miller, Cheyenne King and her husband Clayton, Tyler Fishback and Lane Shawley. She immersed herself in the lives of so many and didn't define family by blood. She had many aunts, uncles and a large and loving extended family including many, many friends. Makayla left the world better than she found it and will always be with us in our hearts. A memorial fund is being set up in Makayla's honor for scholarships and other charities to represent her passions. To make a donation checks can be made out to the "Makayla Miller Memorial Fund" and mailed to PO Box 910, Connell Washington 99326. Miller ON! Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close