MAMYE NELL MCCALL MOSLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mamye Nell McCall Mosley passed away on July 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 29, 1931 in Antioch, Arkansas. She moved with her family to Bakersfield, California in 1946 where she lived until moving to Kennewick in 2004. She was married to Earl R. Mosley in 1947 until their divorce in 1990. Mom was a hairdresser for over 20 years with her own shop. When she retired, she ordered her first ever copy of her birth certificate and when it arrived, she realized the county doctor had spelled her first name wrong and put the wrong date of her birth. However, both her parents and the doctor were deceased so they couldn't sign an affidavit that it was wrong, so social security had to go with what was on her birth certificate (aka Mamie Nell, b April 30, 1931). Mom loved flowers and gardening. She crocheted and sewed beautifully making our clothes when we were in school. Her favorite pastimes were playing SKIPBO and RUMMY TILE and played thousands of games with her sisters, kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She Is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Harrison McCall and father, Eldon L. McCall, sister, Shelba Jean McCall Barron. She is survived by her three children; daughter Judy (James) Deneen of Kennewick, Washington; son, Jerry R. Mosley of Casper, Wyoming and son, Larry D. Mosley of Kennewick, Washington. She has 9 grandkids and 7 great grandkids who all love and adore her. A private funeral for family only will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick on July 8 and interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Garden in Bakersfield, California. We wish to thank Pastor Terry and Pastor Ron of Hillview Baptist Church of Kennewick for their faithful visits, phone calls and prayers these many months. We also are sending a special thank you to the Tri Cities Chaplaincy Hospice Team and Visiting Angels of Kennewick for their care and support. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
