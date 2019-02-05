Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL PICAZO ORDONA. View Sign

MANUEL PICAZO ORDONA Manuel Picazo Ordona passed away surrounded by his family on January 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington at age 75. Manny is survived by his wife of 32 years, Loida; daughters Louelle and Cherlaine and son, Kenneth; daughters Wendy, Cristina and son Freddie from a previous marriage; sisters Alicia, Betty, Olive and Cynthia; and brothers Ramon and Alberto. Manny was born November 25, 1943 in Caba La Union, Philippines to Ramon and Delfina Ordona. Manny finished high school in San Sebasti n College and graduated from Mapua Institute of Technology Philippines with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He took pride in his first job at Meralco Company in the Philippines and by virtue of his education, training and temperament, he was able to travel extensively to work for companies such as Acurex Corporation in California, Black and Veach in Kansas City, Gibbs and Hill in Nebraska, Bechtel corporation in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Brown and Root in Houston, Texas, Bechtel Oil and Gas in Houston, Texas and Bechtel Nuclear in Richland, Washington. Manuel has worked for Bechtel for more than 25 years. Manny was very fond of singing and listening to the oldies, especially to the songs of Frank Sinatra. In the last years of his life, he enjoyed simple things such as walking along the trails of Leslie Groves Park with his wife. Manny will be always remembered by his loved ones as a modest, humble and generous man, with a beautiful smile. His affection for his family will be missed and he will always be admired for his courage and his love for life in the face of many obstacles. A memorial mass for Manuel will be held on February 9, 2019 at St. Edwards Church in Seattle. All who wish to offer prayers and celebrate his life are invited.

Religious Service Information St Edward's Church

4250 S Mead St

Seattle, WA 98118

