Manuela Johnson
MANUELA H. JOHNSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Manuela H Johnson went to heaven July 9, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, and reunited with her one and true love Ronald G Johnson, Sr. Manuela was a retired housekeeper and tamalagist, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, pulling weeds and soaking up the sun. Manuela was a devoted wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and GG she gave 100% all the time. She was quick to defend those she loved and just as quick to discipline. She had defined the definition of pinnacle in all aspects, whether it be a sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, or GG. She was always there for you and she always had your back. Manuela is survived by Son Michael Johnson, wife Martha, Son Ronald Johnson wife Candy, Daughter Erluciana Floyd and husband Jacob. Grandchildren Michael Jr., Joshua, Ethan, Gabriella, Ronald III, Jaycob, Dauson, Jerron, Cailynn and great granddaughter Jaylynn (GG). Manuela was an angel here on earth who blessed us all in many ways, Soar high as the highest Blue Jay, rest in peace. My bestest friend, my Jelly Bean, EE, AAH, OO. Love all of us. For service information, please contact the family directly. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
