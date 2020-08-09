Marcia Hoffmann

MARCIA NESSEN HOFFMANN Marcia N. Hoffmann, 85, of Kennewick, Washington, died in Beaverton, Oregon on July 26, 2020 from melanoma. Her three daughters were by her side. Marcia was born in Tacoma, Washington on March 18, 1935 to Howard and Margaret Nessen. She graduated from Ephrata High School and went on to get her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. While in college, she met Robert Staeger. They were married in 1959 and became parents to Laura, Jill and Terri. Marcia taught elementary school and music for the Seattle School District and for the Kiona-Benton City School District. After retiring from teaching, she continued to tutor children in Benton City. Following the divorce of her first marriage, Marcia married Raymond Hoff-mann. They were married for 38 years until Ray's death on February 2, 2020. Marcia volunteered her services in many charitable ways. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal church in Richland, Washington, singing in the choir, delivering flowers, giving rides to other church members who couldn't drive, and participating in diocesan events. She also played an integral role as a coordinator for Check Line, a non-profit service that provides phone calls to seniors living alone to ensure they are ok and remind them to take their medications. Most people know Marcia as a very giving person. She donated her piano to the Painted Piano project and was proud it was displayed at The Reach Museum in Richland. Marcia's favorite place to visit was Cannon Beach, Oregon, where she celebrated many events, including her 70 th and 80 th birthdays, along with an annual mother-daughter trip with her 3 daughters. It was her wish to have some of her ashes spread at Cannon Beach. This will be done in September when we would have been celebrating the 13 th year of the mother-daughter beach trip. Marcia loved music and participated in several musical plays in the Tri-cities including South Pacific, Music Man, Sound of Music, Cinderella, and Calendar Girls. She was also a member of the Mid- Columbian Master Singers. Marcia was predeceased by her parents and step-daughter, Heather Stone. Marcia is survived by her siblings Janily Patrick (Robert) of Spokane, WA and Bobby Rich (Debbie) of Tucson AZ; daughters Laura Staeger of Shoreline, WA, Jill Bridge of Beaver-ton, OR, and Terri Staeger of Tacoma, WA; step-sons Randy Hoffmann (Margo) of Coquitlam, BC, Canada, and Mark Hoffmann (Cheryl) of Clarkston, WA; son-in-law Paul Stone of Christmas Valley, OR; and grandchildren Catie Hoffmann, Nathanael Hoffmann (Elizabeth), Robert Bridge (Chelsea), Tristan Hoffmann, Jeremy Tschetter (Lisa), Cody Stone, Kendrick Haigh (Colby), and Joe Stone. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we will have a small, private burial. A public Memorial Service will be delayed until the church is able to hold an indoor service without restrictions in the spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store