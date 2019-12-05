Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA LORRAINE KRUG. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MARCIA LORRAINE KRUG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Marcia Lorraine Krug was born November 8, 1942 in Long Beach California. She passed away November 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Her family moved from California at a young age to start a life of farming in Washington. After graduation from Connell High School she married Frank C Lamb. They lived and started their family in Yakima Washington then moved to Lynnwood, Centralia, Bellingham, Pasco and finally to Kennewick. She had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1974. She worked at the Employment Security Department for the State of Washington for 24 years starting in Centralia in 1970 and retired from the Pasco office in 1994. After retirement she focused on her crafting business, Krugs Kreations. She taught embroidery classes at Discount Sew and Vacuum in downtown Kennewick and worked from her house on hundreds of Kreations for her family and various clients for over 20 years. She is survived by her son, Sean M Lamb of Kennewick. Daughter, Tanya R Lamb and her two grand-daughters Railey and Jaylin of Kennewick. Sisters Anita Pederson of Chehalis, Phyllis Hailey of Everett and ex-husband Frank Lamb of Kennewick. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur F Krug and Florence Lave Krug. Graveside services will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Connell Washington. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

