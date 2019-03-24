Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA LYNN WADE-HAUSENBUILLER. View Sign

MARCIA LYNN WADE-HAUSENBUILLER Einan's at Sunset Marcia Lynn Wade-Hausenbuiller, 69, of Richland, WA passed away on January 14, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1949 in Yakima, WA to Thomas and Doris Wade. Marcia grew up in Richland, WA and graduated from Columbia High School in 1967. She continued her education at CBC and graduated as an RN. Marcia then went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree at WSU. She worked at several different medical facilities as a nurse throughout her career and enjoyed her work. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending Life Church and spending time with her bible study. Marcia is survived by her brother, Jim Wade, and her 3 children: Rob and Ben Hausenbuiller and her daughter, Elizabeth Tyshchuk. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Buena Wade along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Lorraine Wade; her father, Harold Thomas Wade; her aunt, Marion Johnson; her brother, Daniel Willis Wade and her sisters, Valerie Sheldon Wade and Stephanie Ames Wade. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

