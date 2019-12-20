Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcine Frances Walker Whitemarsh. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center 2804 W Lewis St Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

MARCINE WHITEMARSH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Pasco With great expectation, Marcine Frances Walker Whitemarsh went home to be with Jesus on December 14, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington with her family by her side. Marcine was born Octo- ber 16, 1922, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, Washington, the second of three daughters born to Orlendo and Chloe Walker. Her family moved to Toppenish where she spent her childhood, returning to Pasco in 1937, she entered Pasco High School and in her first class there met her future husband, Bruce Whitemarsh in Em Morgan's Biology Class. They were married August 14, 1943 at Pasco's First Congregational Church.Three months later Bruce was shipped out from the Pasco Naval Base to the Solomon Islands.Marcine taught school in Kennewick and Toppenish during that time, spending summers working as an inspector for Boeing in Seattle.Her love for children never diminished. Grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her so much joy.After Bruce's discharge from the Navy in 1945, they spent the next five years in Spokane where Paul and Bruce, Jr. were born. They returned to Pasco where David was born and Marcine taught in Pasco schools, Adult Education and directed Head Start. Marcine retired early to be primarily a homemaker.Her love of children was fulfilled in delighting in her 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Donna Jean Beck Mott and Rebecca Jane Westlake and baby brother, Donald Walker. Survived by her loving family members: her husband of 76 years, Bruce Dent Whitemarsh; children, Paul and Mary Whitemarsh, Bruce and Cheryl Whitemarsh, Dave and Lou Whitemarsh. Grandchildren: Amy Whitemarsh-Bass, Holly, Les Shepperson, Keith, Joanna Whitemarsh, Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, Kimberly, Jeff Van Eaton, Alissa Whitemarsh, Eric, Gabriela Whitemarsh, Katie, Clay Ewen, Christian, Elena Whitemarsh, Jodi and Brent Gillispie. Great-grandchildren: Liv, Weston, Clancy, Colton and Piper, Emma, Trent, Cade, Emanuel, Elia, Hannah, Hayley, Gage, Gwyneth, Tatum and Declan. Also, daughter-in law, Deborah Whitemarsh. A Celebration of Marcine's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, at Life Church 7, 1110 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Hospice Health Care specifying Hospice House, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352 For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit

