MARGARET ANN FAVATA Margaret Ann Favata had a contagious giggle throughout her life that friends and family will never forget. She died unexpectedly April 1, 2019 in Post Falls, Idaho. She was 63 years old. Known to many as Coco during the last 10 years, she loved to garden and magically turned her yard into a showcase of brilliant color every spring. She never wore gloves or shoes when she gardened, either, because the feel of warm dirt sifting through her fingers and toes was like a pillow for her restless soul. Margaret spent many years in the retail grocery business first as a checker and later as a scan coordinator for Albertson's supermarket in Portland and Tacoma, and also with Safeway in Philadelphia. While living in Philadelphia she went to school to become a massage therapist and in 2006 earned her license and moved to the Tri-Cities to live with her sister and practice her craft of soothing the aches and pains of those in need. But a short time later a serious carpel tunnel problem with her hands ended that career. But helping people is what Margaret always loved to do so she turned to caretaking for the elderly. She retired from that profession in 2016. Margaret was born May 11, 1955 in Portland, Ore. She was the fourth of nine children born to Sid and Elaine Williams. She is survived by her daughter Krista (Caswell) Bartley, 9-year-old granddaughter Kestral (aka Alex), son-in-law Oliver Bartley, all of Portland. Margaret also is survived by her siblings Dori ONeal of Kennewick, Gus Williams, of Bend, Ore., Elizabeth Hills of Albany, Ore., Kate Benton, Mary Bowen, Charlotte Williams Graber, and Tom Williams, all of Portland, Phil Williams of Estacada, Ore., half-brother Robert VanHorn of Miami, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. Rest in peace Coco and we know you will keep the fields of heaven popping with colorful flowers for eternity. You will be missed and loved always. No services are planned in the Tri-Cities but a memorial service will be held in May in Portland. No date yet has been set.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 7, 2019

