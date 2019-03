Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET ERNESTINE (STEPHENS) DOERR. View Sign

MARGARET ERNESTINE (STEPHENS) DOERR Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Margaret Ernestine (Stephens) Doerr was born August 26, 1922 in Belma, WA to Ora and Grace Stephens and died February 14, 2019 in Kennewick, WA at the age of 96. Margaret grew up in Shelton, WA with her two sisters Fleeta and Eulaie (Teeny). She married her first husband Arlie Noble and had two daughters Sharon (Art) Hunter of Eltopia, WA and Janet (Barry) Pope of Hickory Creek, TX. They lived in the Grandview, WA area and then moved to Eltopia, WA in 1956. Margaret married Luke (Duke) E. Doerr in 1963 and gained three step-children Mark (Cathy) Doerr, Kathy (John) Von Dohlen, and Pat (John) Burns. Margaret and Duke move to Portland, OR where she worked for Dictaphone for 21 years and they enjoyed rock hounding. After retirement she settled back in Eltopia and enjoyed traveling to national parks with their trailer and motor home. In her later years, Margaret devoted herself to sewing lap quilts, donating hundreds of them to Ronald McDonald House and the Arc of Tri-cities to offer comfort to children suffering with illness or disability. Proceeded in death by spouse, Luke (Duke) E. Doerr, parents, Ora and Grace Stephens, sisters, Fleeta (Frank) Hurson and Eulalie (Ray) Sharpe, grandson, Craig Von Dohlen, and great-grandson, Shane Hunter. She is survived by her children, twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and an extensive family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will fondly remember her easy laugh, tight hugs, and "call me Gramma" approach to life. A funeral service will be held at the United Church of Christ in Eltopia, WA on March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Eltopia United Church of Christ, PO Box 207, Eltopia WA 99330 or Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336.

