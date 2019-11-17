Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MAULE WALKER. View Sign Service Information Columbia Memorial Chapel 224 S 24Th Ave Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-4212 Memorial service 10:30 AM Central United Protestant Church Richland , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET MAULE WALKER Margaret Maule Walker, 98, passed into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on October 31, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick. She was born on August 7, 1921, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret Lance. Margaret graduated from Pasco High School in 1940, and then attended Deaconess Nursing School in Spokane. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1942. Most of her career was spent at Our Lady of Lourdes in Pasco, where she retired at the age of 70. October 29, 1945, Margaret married Paul D. Walker at her parent's home in Pasco. They were married for 65 years. After retirement, they enjoyed the motorhome life. Margaret drove their big rig until the age of 85. Her family and friends remember her devotion to God, kindness, love and self-sacrificing nature. As a member of CUP in Richland, she was a faithful prayer warrior, and she enjoyed the services and activities offered there. She was loved and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing her, and she will be greatly missed. Margaret is survived by her sons, Paul L. (Marti) and Jim (Carrie), her loving companion, Bill Hoyt, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Walker, her son, Andrew Walker, her daughter, Diane Allen, and her brothers, Norman and Owen Lance. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Central United Protestant Church in Richland on Saturday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens in Pasco.

