Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET SAMPSON. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARET SAMPSON 1927 - 2020 Margaret spent most of her childhood in Montana surrounded by a large family that included 2 brothers and 7 sisters. She left her hometown after 8 th grade making her way to Seattle, living with her oldest sister and working at the Olympic hotel. Marg- aret met her husband, Allan, in Seattle. Margaret and Al married in 1945 while he worked for Boeing. Soon after, they moved to Richland. They were married just shy of 60 years. Margaret was a skillful woman, enjoying all she did. She had many interests including knitting, crocheting, various crafts, and yard sales. She had a passion for antiques and vintage glassware, always looking for the next great find. She and Al enjoyed traveling. They explored Europe and delighted in cruising. For 35 years she wintered in California, joining her siblings. They met weekly for breakfast and gathered regularly for a game of cards or a trip to the casino. She enjoyed the southern winters, but looked forward to returning to Richland, her flowers, friends, and bridge at the community center. She lived as a faithful woman in Christ, who led us by word and action. She never met a stranger. Margaret went out of her way to make people comfortable and was an advocate for those she thought in need. We will miss her spirit and spunk. A spring graveside service is planned. She is survived by her daughters: Marriem (David) Bradford, Allene (Jon) Sampson, Karen (Dave) Neumayer; grandchildren Emily, Alex and Nicholas; and 4 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Meals on Wheels or Tri-Cities Chaplaincy. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

MARGARET SAMPSON 1927 - 2020 Margaret spent most of her childhood in Montana surrounded by a large family that included 2 brothers and 7 sisters. She left her hometown after 8 th grade making her way to Seattle, living with her oldest sister and working at the Olympic hotel. Marg- aret met her husband, Allan, in Seattle. Margaret and Al married in 1945 while he worked for Boeing. Soon after, they moved to Richland. They were married just shy of 60 years. Margaret was a skillful woman, enjoying all she did. She had many interests including knitting, crocheting, various crafts, and yard sales. She had a passion for antiques and vintage glassware, always looking for the next great find. She and Al enjoyed traveling. They explored Europe and delighted in cruising. For 35 years she wintered in California, joining her siblings. They met weekly for breakfast and gathered regularly for a game of cards or a trip to the casino. She enjoyed the southern winters, but looked forward to returning to Richland, her flowers, friends, and bridge at the community center. She lived as a faithful woman in Christ, who led us by word and action. She never met a stranger. Margaret went out of her way to make people comfortable and was an advocate for those she thought in need. We will miss her spirit and spunk. A spring graveside service is planned. She is survived by her daughters: Marriem (David) Bradford, Allene (Jon) Sampson, Karen (Dave) Neumayer; grandchildren Emily, Alex and Nicholas; and 4 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Meals on Wheels or Tri-Cities Chaplaincy. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.sunsetgardenstricities.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close