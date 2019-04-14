MARGARETTE ELIZABETH (JOHNSON) WELCH Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Margarette Elizabeth (Johnson) Welch, of Pasco, Washington, born on February 9, 1931 in Moorhead, Minnesota, to Emma Ellen (Rennaker) Johnson and Mike Johnson. She passed away at age 87 on January 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Mar-garet came to the Tri-Cities with her family in 1939. She graduated from Pasco Senior High School in 1949. Margaret met and married Clarence (Red) Clair Welch (9-28-1949). She is survived by her sons, Robin Lee Welch, Duane Allen (Debbie) Welch, and Michael Clarence (Rita) Welch; all of Pasco. Daughters, Susan-Souix Clair Williams, Benton City and Rebecca Sue (Joe) Diaz, Pasco; brother, Theodore-Ted Emanuel (Jackie) Johnson, Pasco; and sister, Polly Anna McPhee, Oregon City, OR. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. She has 20 grandchildren and was a large influence on them as they grew to adulthood. She loved seeing her 26 great-grandchildren in her later years. She also leaves behind her dog, Bo, who she called her baby. He was her constant faithful companion. Following the graveside service April 20, 2019 at12:00 noon at City View Cemetery located at 1300 N. Oregon Ave in Pasco WA, the family would like you to join them in celebrating Margarette's life at 1:30 pm, Flat Top Venue 4771 W. Van Giesen St, Richland, WA. Please leave your memory at www.Hillcrest BruceLee.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 14, 2019