Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARETTE LOUISE (SCHARFF) UNRUH. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGARETTE LOUISE UNRUH (NEE SCHARFF) Nov 6, 1927 - Dec 6, 2019 Now and forever in the arms of Jesus. Einan's at Sunset Margarette is survived by her husband, Ernest, her brother George and sisters Theresa and Maxine. She is survived, also, by her four children, Kim, Calvin, Loren, and Janice, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Margarette was born in Rocklyn, WA, to Rudolph and Dora Scharff. She grew up on the Scharff Farm south of Davenport, WA. Their new 1935 farm house included the first indoor bathroom in Rocklyn; then the other farmers had to build indoor bathrooms for their families since the Scharffs house had one. The farm did not receive electricity on the farm until Margarette was in High School. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. She went on to Whitworth College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1949 and received a School Letter from the Women's Athletic Association. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Education from The State College of Washington (now known as WSU) in 1950 and earned a Teaching Certificate for Home Economics. Margarette married Ernest Unruh Aug 27, 1950, in Davenport, WA. She taught Vocational Home Economics at West Valley High School, Millwood, WA, in 1951. She and Ernest moved to Richland, WA, in 1961. Margarette's love for children was evident with her always helping and educating children. She owned and operated Unruh Day Care for 35 years. She taught AWANA at the First Baptist Church of Richland where she and Ernest were active members. Margarette was a Benton County Fair judge for 50 years. She was also a Franklin-Benton County Clothing and Textile Advisor for 20 years. We will all miss you, Margarette. Our joy comes from knowing that we all will see you again with Jesus. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Account #215503, Wycliffe Foundation, PO Box 628200, Orlando FL 32862 Magarette's Memorial Service will be Saturday, Dec 28, 2019, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave, Richland, WA 99354 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

MARGARETTE LOUISE UNRUH (NEE SCHARFF) Nov 6, 1927 - Dec 6, 2019 Now and forever in the arms of Jesus. Einan's at Sunset Margarette is survived by her husband, Ernest, her brother George and sisters Theresa and Maxine. She is survived, also, by her four children, Kim, Calvin, Loren, and Janice, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Margarette was born in Rocklyn, WA, to Rudolph and Dora Scharff. She grew up on the Scharff Farm south of Davenport, WA. Their new 1935 farm house included the first indoor bathroom in Rocklyn; then the other farmers had to build indoor bathrooms for their families since the Scharffs house had one. The farm did not receive electricity on the farm until Margarette was in High School. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945. She went on to Whitworth College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1949 and received a School Letter from the Women's Athletic Association. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Education from The State College of Washington (now known as WSU) in 1950 and earned a Teaching Certificate for Home Economics. Margarette married Ernest Unruh Aug 27, 1950, in Davenport, WA. She taught Vocational Home Economics at West Valley High School, Millwood, WA, in 1951. She and Ernest moved to Richland, WA, in 1961. Margarette's love for children was evident with her always helping and educating children. She owned and operated Unruh Day Care for 35 years. She taught AWANA at the First Baptist Church of Richland where she and Ernest were active members. Margarette was a Benton County Fair judge for 50 years. She was also a Franklin-Benton County Clothing and Textile Advisor for 20 years. We will all miss you, Margarette. Our joy comes from knowing that we all will see you again with Jesus. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Account #215503, Wycliffe Foundation, PO Box 628200, Orlando FL 32862 Magarette's Memorial Service will be Saturday, Dec 28, 2019, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave, Richland, WA 99354 Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close