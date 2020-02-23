Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery Price. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGERY A. PRICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Margery A Price, 91, passed away February 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Marge was born to Russell and Dorothy Sandell on November 6, 1928 in Declo, Idaho. She graduated high school in 1946 at the age of 17. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Idaho. On July 16th, 1950, Marge married Robert H. Price and they celebrated over 50 years of marriage. They spent the majority of their lives in the Tri-Cities. Marge is survived by her children, Robert M. Price (Amye Leong) Santa Barbara, CA, Marsha A. Petty, Kennewick, WA, Noel R. Price (Marti Price) Pasco, WA , Larry G. Price (Wongchan Price) Kennewick, WA and Leo C. Price (Mechelle Price) Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by her brother John R. Sandell, Saratoga, CA and her twin sister, Mary Faux, Sandpoint, ID. Marge is survived by her grandchildren, Molly, Skye and Jonathan Price, Angel Ceballos, Vanessa and Collin Price, Joseph, Bobby and Larry Price, Kyle Price, Alexandra Gergen, and Haley Rowland and four great grandchildren. A loving mother, devout Catholic, and devoted servant to her city, Marge worked in the legal field for many years with Dean Loney and Diehl Rettig. She fulfilled her lifetime career goals working for the City of Kennewick for over 30 years as City Clerk. Marge also was on the City Council for many years, Mayor pro tem and Kennewick Woman of the Year in 2002. During her years with the City of Kennewick, Marge became a Professional Registered Parliamentarian and began teaching other civic professionals and organizations Roberts Rules of Order. She was an expert witness in several court cases including traveling to London to serve as an expert in Parliamentarian Procedures. Some of Marge's commitments and achievements include President of the International Clerks Association, President of the Institute of Municipal Clerks, Association of Washington Cities, Kiwanis, Tri-City Chamber of Commerce, Tri-Cities Advisory Board for the Salvation Army and Toastmasters and an active member at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, to name a few. Marge was an avid reader, she loved baseball, crocheting, Andre Bocelli, the Three Tenors and attending the Mid-Columbia Symphony with longtime friend, Tom Moak. She was so generous to those she loved and had a passion to do things right! "The Price is Right" was her signature campaign slogan. She will be missed by all those that knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by Russel & Dorothy Sandell, parents, Robert H. Price, husband, Sandra L. Price, daughter, William L. Petty, son-in-law and Pamela Price, daughter-in-law. A Rosary will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick on 10th and Union on Thursday, February 27th , 7:00pm and the Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a luncheon reception following the service. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

MARGERY A. PRICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Margery A Price, 91, passed away February 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Marge was born to Russell and Dorothy Sandell on November 6, 1928 in Declo, Idaho. She graduated high school in 1946 at the age of 17. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Idaho. On July 16th, 1950, Marge married Robert H. Price and they celebrated over 50 years of marriage. They spent the majority of their lives in the Tri-Cities. Marge is survived by her children, Robert M. Price (Amye Leong) Santa Barbara, CA, Marsha A. Petty, Kennewick, WA, Noel R. Price (Marti Price) Pasco, WA , Larry G. Price (Wongchan Price) Kennewick, WA and Leo C. Price (Mechelle Price) Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by her brother John R. Sandell, Saratoga, CA and her twin sister, Mary Faux, Sandpoint, ID. Marge is survived by her grandchildren, Molly, Skye and Jonathan Price, Angel Ceballos, Vanessa and Collin Price, Joseph, Bobby and Larry Price, Kyle Price, Alexandra Gergen, and Haley Rowland and four great grandchildren. A loving mother, devout Catholic, and devoted servant to her city, Marge worked in the legal field for many years with Dean Loney and Diehl Rettig. She fulfilled her lifetime career goals working for the City of Kennewick for over 30 years as City Clerk. Marge also was on the City Council for many years, Mayor pro tem and Kennewick Woman of the Year in 2002. During her years with the City of Kennewick, Marge became a Professional Registered Parliamentarian and began teaching other civic professionals and organizations Roberts Rules of Order. She was an expert witness in several court cases including traveling to London to serve as an expert in Parliamentarian Procedures. Some of Marge's commitments and achievements include President of the International Clerks Association, President of the Institute of Municipal Clerks, Association of Washington Cities, Kiwanis, Tri-City Chamber of Commerce, Tri-Cities Advisory Board for the Salvation Army and Toastmasters and an active member at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, to name a few. Marge was an avid reader, she loved baseball, crocheting, Andre Bocelli, the Three Tenors and attending the Mid-Columbia Symphony with longtime friend, Tom Moak. She was so generous to those she loved and had a passion to do things right! "The Price is Right" was her signature campaign slogan. She will be missed by all those that knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by Russel & Dorothy Sandell, parents, Robert H. Price, husband, Sandra L. Price, daughter, William L. Petty, son-in-law and Pamela Price, daughter-in-law. A Rosary will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick on 10th and Union on Thursday, February 27th , 7:00pm and the Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a luncheon reception following the service. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close