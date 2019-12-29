Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGIE SASSER. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MARGIE SASSER Einan's at Sunset Margie Sasser passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 97. Margie's final days were spent as she had lived her whole life surrounded in person and in spirit by the family she so loved. Born on March 16, 1922 in Verona, AK, Margie was the oldest child of Homer Kisner and Alcie Turney Kisner. She is survived by sister, Edith (Curtis) Snow of Richland, WA and brother, Don (Agnes) Kisner of Sanger, CA. She was predeceased by sister, Shirley Kisner. Margie first met her future husband, Norvin Sasser, when she was five years old and he was three. Later, they reconnected and begin dating in 1941. Norvin started working at Hanford in 1943 and Margie's family moved to Yakima shortly thereafter. They married on September 1, 1944 and recently celebrated 75 years of marriage. Margie worked as a cook for the Richland School District for 20 years. After both retired, Margie and Norvin traveled extensively. They took many trips and cruises and were fortunate to see much of the world together. Their's was a long and happy union producing three children: Sharon Warren of Kennewick, Linda Sanger (Mark) of Cheney and Jay Sasser (Teri) of Kennewick. Margie was devoted to her family and loved celebrating any event or activity that involved her five grandkids: Justin (Tamie) Voelker of Spokane Valley, Nicholas Voelker of Nampa, ID, Courtney (Zach) Stone of El Paso, TX, Jordan Sasser of Vancouver, WA, and Allison (Ryan) Staley of Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Margie crocheted a beautiful afghan for each grandchild and one for each of her six great-grandkids: Taylor, Gage, Samantha, Irvine, Reagan and Logan. Margie will be remembered for her Southern cooking, extraordinary pie making skills and her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, but above all, remembered as a caring and generous woman devoted to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2 from 1-3 pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 3 at 10 am with reception to follow at Einan's at Funeral Home. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

