MARIA DE JESUS R. DE-MANCILLA Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Maria de Jesus R. De-Mancilla age 94 passed away peacefully on Saturday July 12, 2020. Maria was born on January 26, 1926 in Arcelia, Gro., Mexico to Juaquin Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Cano. Maria married Eliseo Mancilla on February 13, 1943. Maria was a homemaker until she retired at the age of 90. Maria truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with family and friends. Maria was a long-time member of the Riverview Baptist Church while she lived in Pasco since 1992. She is survived by her 6 children, Gerardo Jerry Mancilla (Mary), and Guillermina Mendoza of Pasco; Josefina Mancilla de Real (Roberto), Martha Mancilla de Santiago (Luis), Pedro Mancilla (Amalia), Maria Acuncion Mancilla, of Mexico. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her spouse Eliseo Mancilla, her two sons, J. Isabel Mancilla and Jose Luis Mancilla, her parents Juaquin Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Cano and all her siblings, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. There was a graveside service at the City View Cemetery, Thursday July 16, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store