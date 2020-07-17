1/1
Maria de Jesus R. De-Mancilla
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARIA DE JESUS R. DE-MANCILLA Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Maria de Jesus R. De-Mancilla age 94 passed away peacefully on Saturday July 12, 2020. Maria was born on January 26, 1926 in Arcelia, Gro., Mexico to Juaquin Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Cano. Maria married Eliseo Mancilla on February 13, 1943. Maria was a homemaker until she retired at the age of 90. Maria truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with family and friends. Maria was a long-time member of the Riverview Baptist Church while she lived in Pasco since 1992. She is survived by her 6 children, Gerardo Jerry Mancilla (Mary), and Guillermina Mendoza of Pasco; Josefina Mancilla de Real (Roberto), Martha Mancilla de Santiago (Luis), Pedro Mancilla (Amalia), Maria Acuncion Mancilla, of Mexico. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her spouse Eliseo Mancilla, her two sons, J. Isabel Mancilla and Jose Luis Mancilla, her parents Juaquin Rodriguez and Maria de Jesus Cano and all her siblings, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. There was a graveside service at the City View Cemetery, Thursday July 16, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved