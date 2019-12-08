Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA GUADALUPE MESA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIA GUADALUPE MESA Maria Guadalupe Mesa, age 65, passed away peacefully in her home November 30, 2019. Lupe was born December 12, 1953 in Lyford, Texas to Lorenzo Garza Rodriguez & Maria Garza Campos. As migrant farm workers, Lupe moved to Topp-enish with her family from Salt Lake City, Utah when she was 14 years old. Her first friends she made were IdaJo Pinkham & Linda Mesa, and they ended up being lifelong friends. Lupe graduated from Toppenish High School in 1973, and married her high school sweetheart Juan (Johnny) Mesa. Lupe loved and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, and she loved to bake. Lupe was famous for her potato salad. In 1995 Johnny & Lupe moved to Pasco, WA. Lupe worked at Columbia Physical Therapy in Pasco, WA as an office manager up until her illness. Lupe is survived by her husband Johnny, daughter Margaret Mesa and husband Juan Medina; and 3 grandchildren Adriel Castro Aviyan Medina & Alex Medina. Siblings; Joe Garza, Lorenzo Garza, Rosa Alaniz, Santos Garza, Minerva Garza and numerous Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, In-laws, Nephews & Nieces. Preceding her in death; her parents, brother Martin Garza & nephew David Garza. Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday January 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. at Washington Ave Event Center, 2807 W Washington Ave, Yakima, WA 98908.

