MARIA JOSEPHINA GUTIERREZ Einan's at Sunset Maria Josephina Gutierrez, 88, of Pasco, Washington, passed away September 15, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was born Nov 28, 1930 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Andres and Geraldine Vasquez. Josephina grew up in Eagle Pass and moved to Mabton, Washington to work in the labor industry (hop fields) with her family. She met Juan Gutierrez there and started a courtship that lasted 62 years, and gave her 8 children. Josephina worked in the fields until the children were older and she started working at a potato processing plant in Othello, Washington and continued to work until her retirement in 1991 from Lamb Weston, Richland, Washington. Josephina loved to cook for her large family, get together with family and visit. She loved to have a house full of family, always talking with her outside voice, not inside voice. Josephine always accepted the opportunity to go to casinos and loved playing her slots. Josephina was preceded in death by her mother, and father, husband Juan, and sons Roland and Robert. Josephina is survived by her sons Roger (Donna), Ruben, Richard (Lori), and her daughters Rebecca (Jack) Gutierrez, Rosalinda (Gary) Swarers, Raquel (Brad) Fernald, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Inurnment to take place in the Veteran's Garden at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland, WA, 99352. A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm at Memories at Sunset Event Center. At the family's request all donations should be made to Alzheimer's organization. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

