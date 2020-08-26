1/1
Maria Lewis
MARIA A. SUAREZ LEWIS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maria Lewis has gone from this life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August, 22 nd 2020. Born Maria Aguilar to Luis and Maria Aguilar on January 27, 1932 in Lasara, Texas. Maria lived her childhood in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and in 1952 with her parents and two younger sisters, Otimia and Juanita relocated from Texas to Washington State where she met and married Benito M. Suarez they were married in October of 1954. Benito and Maria were married until his death in October of 2002. Maria later married Charles L. Lewis and they were married until his death in June of 2008. Maria is also preceded in death by her parents Luis and Maria Aguilar and her sisters Otimia Guerra and Juanita Reyes. Throughout her life Maria was always an uplifting and loving personality, very strong, confident and unwavering in her faith in God. She had a smile for all and was generous to a fault, always giving. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Maria lived at Parkview Estates Senior Living Center in Kennewick Washington for the last four years of her life where she had many friends in the staff and the residents. She was small in stature but had very large positive impact on our family and all that she came in contact with. Maria Lewis we love you and we will miss you. Maria is survived by her four sons Ben Suarez Jr, Joe Suarez, twin brothers Sam Suarez and Dan Suarez all of Kennewick Washington. Maria is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A guest book can be signed or comments made at https://www.muellersfuneralhomes.com/. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family can be contacted for graveside services and viewing time. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
