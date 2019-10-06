Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN LUELLA (CARTER) DIXON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIAN LUELLA (CARTER) DIXON Mrs. Marian Luella (Carter) Dixon went home to our Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Marian was born to Cloid and Ruth Carter on March 18, 1933 in Salem, OR. Eventually they moved to Selah, WA. Growing up on a small farm, she enjoyed spending time with friends, family, singing and music. She was a first soprano in her high school choir and sang at her high school graduation ceremony with her future brother-in-law, Duane Dixon, a tradition that was followed by 2 other grandchildren. Marian went on to marry her husband, Norman Eugene Dixon in 1952 after he was discharged from the Navy during the Korean war. They lived in Yakima, WA until 1957 and moved to Idaho Falls, ID where they had 2 daughters, Ellen Rae and Gail. The family moved to Pasco, WA in 1960 and had two sons, Scott and David. During her time in Pasco, she worked as a supervisor at what is now known as Lamb Weston, in Pasco, WA for over 25 years. Marian and Norm were married for 45 years before his passing in 1998. In 1999 she moved to Wenatchee, WA and spent time volunteering with friends at the local Wenatchee museum, was a member of the Wenatchee Kiwanis Club, and assisted at the front desk of Senior Insurance Services. Marian held an unwavering faith in God, which she demonstrated every day to friends and family through her kind heart and giving nature. Her laughter and sense of humor were ontagious to all who met her. Marian loved life and adventures, which even included paragliding earlier this year when she turned 86. She also loved to travel, attend concerts, musicals, and plays, stay up-to-date on politics and current events, painting, complete crossword puzzles, listen to music, garden, attend church, spend time with family and friends, and go on sailing trips with family. Marian joins her husband, Norman Dixon, parents Cloid and Ruth Carter, brother Robert "Bob" Carter, twin sister Margaret Carter, brother-in-law Duane Dixon, and great grandson Nathaniel, in Heaven. She is survived by daughter Ellen Rae (Dixon) Heinlein and son-in-law Jim Heinlein of Wenatchee, WA, daughter Gail (Dixon) Todd and son-in-law Lindsay Todd of Pasco, WA, son Scott Dixon and fiancé Amy Hart of Pasco, WA, son David Dixon and daughter-in-law Talena of Covington, WA, sister-in-law Lorraine Dixon, nieces Amanda Carter and Patricia Morrow, 10 grandkids, 6 great grandkids and other extended family members. Although she will be missed by all who knew her, we know that we will see her again one day when we meet in Heaven. Romans 8: 38-39 "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church located at 1400 S Miller St., Wenatchee, WA 98801. Flowers may be sent to the church, attn Marian Dixon.

