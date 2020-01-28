MARIAN SMITH MARIAN SMITH born April 15, 1929 at Fort Yates, North Dakota on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to Ameil and Josephine Schock. She was one of five children (Jackie, Evangaline, Jeri and Bud). Marian was very proud of her American Indian heritage and visited her birth reservation several times throughout her life to participate in gatherings with family members. She loved horses, competing as a barrel rider when she was young, and continued as a trail rider long into adulthood. She moved to Yakima in the early 1930's and remained there through high-school, graduating in 1947. She married her husband of 67 years, Richard I Smith in 1950 and began living in the Tri-Cities in the late 1950's. There, she raised her four children and lived in Kennewick for the remainder of her life. Marian is survived by her children Mark, Brook and Sky, her sister Jeri and brother Bud, and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and daughter Jyl. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Benton-Franklin County Humane Society.

