Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

MARIE ANNETTE CARDER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Marie Annette Carder passed onto heavenly father on 21 March 2020 to join her father - Ernest Ransier, her mother - Georgene Ransier, and Brother - Fred "Mike" Ransier. Marie was born in Bozeman Montana on December 7, 1959 and lived a full and exciting life. Marie is survived by her husband John, Son Andrew, Sister Mary Perkins, Brother Larry Ransier, numerous Nieces and Nephews, as well as loving in-law family. Marie met her Husband John in the fall of 1981 and married in 1985, the two were inseparable throughout her life. Marie was a professional photographer for 8 years taking all types of portraits and a school bus driver with all three Tri-Cities School Districts for over 20 years. Marie was born to travel and in her life was able to livein Hawaii, Mexico, and other areas in the US. During her travels she visited almost every state in the Union as well as Prague, Paris, Canada, Italy, and Switzerland. Marie was also a loving dog parent to numerous breeds as well as one very loved rescue pet at various times in her full life. Marie loved to quilt and machine embroider and has produced fantastic artful displays of her artistic ability for family and friends. She was also a true green thumb, loving to plant all kinds of flowers, vegetables and plants. Fresh cut flowers were her must have in the house year-round. Marie will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her and we all know she will be looking down upon us to comfort and guide those of us who need her in times of need. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

