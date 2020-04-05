Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie E. Sartain "Dolly" Best. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARIE E SARTAIN BEST "DOLLY" Our Mom, Dolly, completed her adventure on earth peacefully at Tranquility Manor in Kennewick, Washington on March 20, 2020. Dolly was born July 5, 1929 in Lanai City, Lanai Hawaii to Kathryn and Martin Tirado. The family moved to Pa'auhau, a sugar cane plantation on the "Big Island" of Hawaii. When she was four her mother married Nicasio Abalos. She had a wonderful childhood growing up on the plantation with her sister, five brothers and numerous cousins surrounded by many different cultures. Mom loved telling her stories of all their shenanigans! When she turned eighteen, she moved to the city Honolulu Oahu where she began her waitressing career that spanned over 45 years. In Honolulu she met our dad Daniel Sartain, a red headed young man from Alabama. They married in 1949, started our family, and 1958 we moved to Kennewick the mainland and another adventure. She started waiting tables of the Depot Lunch, a restaurant across from the train depot, moving on to the Top Hat Café, and then to Joey's as manager, all in Pasco. She retired in 1992, but loving to work, she went back part time at Old Country Buffet as a hostess. In 1977, our dad passed away and two years later she would begin another adventure. She was introduced to George Best by his daughter-in-law, Donna. They married that fall and spent a wonderful, fun filled 39 years together. After George and mom retired permanently, they became snowbirds to Parker, Arizona. There they made many special friends that they considered family. Dolly loved her family and friends, her home of Hawaii, singing, baseball, Bingo and casino slots. She decorated every room of her home for every holiday and kept the mailman busy sending letters and cards. She was a gracious hostess, never letting you leave her home without eating. If you knew her by Mom, Grandma, G.G., Auntie, Marie, or Dolly, you loved her. She leaves a legacy of generosity, hard work and laughter. Mom is preceded in death by Daniel Sartain and George Best; brothers David, Alex, Stanley and Gilbert and Sister Marylou; daughter-in-law Donna and great granddaughter Britney. She is survived by children Kuki Benson and Danette and John Dyes; grandchildren Danny, David, Derek, Adam and Kelly; great grandchildren Justin, Christina, Owen, Bailey, Remy, Greysen, Cleyten, Lukas and Emilie; brother Wayne Abalos, step-children Keith Best and Kenneth and Kathy Best and their families. We would like to thank the staff of Heart Links Hospice and all the staff at Tranquility Manor who loved our Mom through her final adventure; especially Alynna, Ana, Kristina, Lucy, Gayle, Sheryl, Kimberly and Glenda. A celebration gathering will be held at a later date when the weather is warm and the environment is safe to have a toast, share stories and, of course, eat in honor of our Mom. Meke Aloha, Kuki and Danette The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

