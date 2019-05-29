Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SISTER MARIE MONICA BORDEN Sister Marie Monica Borden, OSF, 84, died in her home in Pendleton, Oregon, on May 22. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 60 years. Sister Marie Monica was born in Yakima, Washington, and at the time of her entrance into the congregation in 1957 was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Parish in Benton City, Washington. She professed her first vows in 1959. Sister Marie Monica earned a B.A. in Education from Marylhurst College in Portland, Oregon, in 1962, an M.A. in Counseling from the University of Oregon in 1972, and an M.A. in Private School Administration from the University of San Francisco in 1982. Sister Marie Monica ministered for 23 years in the Diocese of Baker. She served as both teacher and principal at Sacred Heart Academy in Klamath Falls and since 2006 has volunteered as part of the chaplaincy support program at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. Sister Monica also ministered in the Dioceses of Philadelphia, Portland, Spokane, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Cheyenne as well as in Puerto Rico. Sister Monica survived by her sisters, Catherine Finley, Agnes Daucey, and Theresa Borden; by her nieces and nephews; and by her Franciscan family. The rosary will be held at 7 P.M. on Monday, June 3, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel. A memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Olney Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014. Share online condolences at

SISTER MARIE MONICA BORDEN Sister Marie Monica Borden, OSF, 84, died in her home in Pendleton, Oregon, on May 22. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 60 years. Sister Marie Monica was born in Yakima, Washington, and at the time of her entrance into the congregation in 1957 was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Parish in Benton City, Washington. She professed her first vows in 1959. Sister Marie Monica earned a B.A. in Education from Marylhurst College in Portland, Oregon, in 1962, an M.A. in Counseling from the University of Oregon in 1972, and an M.A. in Private School Administration from the University of San Francisco in 1982. Sister Marie Monica ministered for 23 years in the Diocese of Baker. She served as both teacher and principal at Sacred Heart Academy in Klamath Falls and since 2006 has volunteered as part of the chaplaincy support program at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. Sister Monica also ministered in the Dioceses of Philadelphia, Portland, Spokane, San Diego, San Bernardino, and Cheyenne as well as in Puerto Rico. Sister Monica survived by her sisters, Catherine Finley, Agnes Daucey, and Theresa Borden; by her nieces and nephews; and by her Franciscan family. The rosary will be held at 7 P.M. on Monday, June 3, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel. A memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Olney Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014. Share online condolences at www.pioneerchapel.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close