Marie Youngblood
1942 - 2020
January 1, 1942 - September 25, 2020
Richland, Washington - Marie Annette Youngblood, age 78, of Richland, WA (formerly Yakima, WA) passed away on September 25, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on January 1, 1942 in Bellevue, Nebraska to Frank and Agnes (Clark) Konfrst. Marie graduated High School in Plattsmouth, Nebraska in 1960 and later married Jim Lee Youngblood May 14, 1966 in South Dakota.
Marie was a retired Activities Director in the Elder Care industry, but she made being a Grandma her number one job. She enjoyed decorating for every holiday, crafting, journaling, and volunteering at her granddaughters school, Badger Mountain Elementary.
Marie is survived by her daughter Lee Annette (John) Van De Venter; granddaughters Katelynn Marie (age 12) Kaylee Ann (age 7); beloved cats Minnie, Rascal and Luna.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepdaughter Bobbi and four-legged family, Misty, Betty, Lucky, Dogwood, Blondie and Baby.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Badger Elementary or the new TCAS facility.
For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestFunerals.com


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Center:
9353 W. Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
509-737-9717
