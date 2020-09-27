1/1
Marilu Kerr Hallman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilu Kerr Hallman
January 4, 1949 - September 20, 2020
Moxee, Washington - WA passed away September 20, 2020. She was born in Orofino, Idaho on January 4th 1949 and was raised in Clarkston, WA. She is the daughter of George J. and Betty Mceachron Kerr. Marilu graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967.
Marilu married Jim Kevan in 1968 and they were blessed with two sons, James William Kevan of Rupert ID and Jason Charles (Kristi) Kevan of Kennewick, WA. She moved to the Tri-Cities in 1979 and married Lonnie Peterson in 1980. On July 13, 1991 Marilu married Larry E. Hallman from Moxee, WA and welcomed 3 more children, Bill (Linda) Hallman, Steve (Sharon) Hallman and Vicki Kissler.
Marilu had several jobs in her lifetime, she was a Sales Clerk at Cenex for many years, then moved to Moxee where she settled and worked as a jailer for Yakima County. Her last employment where she retired from was the Little Brown Smoke Shack.
Marilu and Larry we're members of the Back Country Horseman group and went on many memorable horseback rides and met and made lifelong friendships. Marilu adored horses and meeting people.
Marilu was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Megan Kevan. She is survived by her sons, grandchildren Jordanne (Cody) Riddle, Kiana Kevan, Justin Kevan and Mikaela Kevan, great grandchildren Journee Riddle, Paxton Riddle, Sofya Rose and Zatrick Kevan, sisters Patsy Petty and Nancy Parks, brothers Bill (Laurie) Kerr and John Kerr. This is in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marilu has touched many lives in her journey through life; she will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Happy Trails Marilu!
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Marilu's sons home (197104 E. 36th Ave,
Kennewick, WA) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11:00am-3:00pm. All are welcomed. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences canbe shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Marilu's sons home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Doug Morris
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved