Marilu Kerr Hallman
January 4, 1949 - September 20, 2020
Moxee, Washington - WA passed away September 20, 2020. She was born in Orofino, Idaho on January 4th 1949 and was raised in Clarkston, WA. She is the daughter of George J. and Betty Mceachron Kerr. Marilu graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967.
Marilu married Jim Kevan in 1968 and they were blessed with two sons, James William Kevan of Rupert ID and Jason Charles (Kristi) Kevan of Kennewick, WA. She moved to the Tri-Cities in 1979 and married Lonnie Peterson in 1980. On July 13, 1991 Marilu married Larry E. Hallman from Moxee, WA and welcomed 3 more children, Bill (Linda) Hallman, Steve (Sharon) Hallman and Vicki Kissler.
Marilu had several jobs in her lifetime, she was a Sales Clerk at Cenex for many years, then moved to Moxee where she settled and worked as a jailer for Yakima County. Her last employment where she retired from was the Little Brown Smoke Shack.
Marilu and Larry we're members of the Back Country Horseman group and went on many memorable horseback rides and met and made lifelong friendships. Marilu adored horses and meeting people.
Marilu was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Megan Kevan. She is survived by her sons, grandchildren Jordanne (Cody) Riddle, Kiana Kevan, Justin Kevan and Mikaela Kevan, great grandchildren Journee Riddle, Paxton Riddle, Sofya Rose and Zatrick Kevan, sisters Patsy Petty and Nancy Parks, brothers Bill (Laurie) Kerr and John Kerr. This is in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marilu has touched many lives in her journey through life; she will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Happy Trails Marilu!
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Marilu's sons home (197104 E. 36th Ave,
Kennewick, WA) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11:00am-3:00pm. All are welcomed. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences canbe shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.