MARILYN ANN LAW Marilyn Ann Law joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 8, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born in Belefonte, PA on May 8, 1952 to Robert and Ann Nertney and grew up in Idaho Falls, ID. Marilyn had many passions; at the top of her list was music and science. After having mastered the oboe and English horn, Marilyn performed as a First Chair musician in five different symphonies for 50 years. She also was an accomplished scientist graduating from the University of Arizona, and then later from Idaho State University with a master's degree in Chemistry. Marilyn's career was exciting and varied. Her expertise and knowledge led her to her life's work in the areas of nuclear fuel processing, Star Wars, tank armor manufacturing, lab manager and project engineer at Areva. She loved a good adventure and traveled the world with her family. Her favorite destinations were ancient archaeological digs. She is survived by husband, Ray Law; brother Robert Nertney Jr.; sister Stephanei Farnworth; step daughters LeAnna Hansen and Rene'e Christofferson.

Services will be held February 1, 2020 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church of Pasco. 530 West Bonneville St. Pasco, WA 99301 Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020

