MARILYN JEAN "JEANIE" JACKSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, Marilyn Jean "Jeanie" Jackson, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 64 at the hospice house in Kennewick, Washington. Jeanie was born on March 24, 1954 in Moscow, Idaho to the late C. Neal Hardt and Clare E. Spindle. Jeanie was an amazing woman that balanced owning BTS, Bookkeeping and Tax Service, of which her clients are like family, with devoting her time to doing what she did best, doting on her family. She was a very loving and giving person and will be dearly missed. Jeanie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Randy Jon Jackson; her children, Charity Saylor (James), Lacey Dodson (David Ward), and Colby Murphy (Jackie); grandchildren, Davion (David), Brandon, Andrew, Brittany, Christian, Skye; and great grandchildren, Aubree and Emery; siblings, Phyllis Kroger (Brian), Suzanne Shelton (Brent), Jason Hardt (Malia), and Jared Hardt (Christy Joy). Services will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S Union Street, Kennewick, WA 99338, with a viewing on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and a closed casket service on Saturday February 16th at 1p.m. with an opportunity to view directly following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Kennewick Hospice House, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

