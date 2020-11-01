Marilyn Jeannette Bergman
October 19, 1941 - October 27, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Marilyn Jeannette Bergman
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 she lost her courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and welcomed into the arms of Jesus. Marilyn was born October 19, 1941 to Eugene and Bertha Paavola. She moved from Astoria to finish her high school years in Moses Lake, WA. There she met her best friend and husband, Kenneth Dwayne Bergman, the love of her life. They were married February 11, 1961.
In October 1961 they had their first daughter, Traci. They moved to Kennewick and had two more children, Ron and Jolene. In 1969 they moved to Finley and started their farm. Mom loved her yard. She loved her cows. She was a Campfire Leader, Finley Booster Club member and Moose Lodge member. She was an amazing seamstress; you either got a Barbie/Ken doll outfit or an amazing quilt. Mom loved her grandkids. She was everyone's Gramma. This is how she became known as "Gramma Kenny."
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Ken. She is survived by her sister Teri Paavola and her children and their families; Traci (George) Shafer and children Steve, Raelene, Rolan and Roxanne; Ron (Polly) Bergman and children Devin, Jessica, Joel and Rebeccah; and Jolene (Jerry) Sanger and children Chris, Tiffany, and Breanna as well as many great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Finley Community Church. Graveside at Mueller's Desert Lawn Memorial Park and lunch to follow at Mom's house.
