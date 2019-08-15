Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN WALLACE HULTMAN. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MARILYN WALLACE HULTMAN Einan's at Sunset Marilyn Wallace Hultman, 89, of Richland, WA, passed away on August 13, 2019 just a few weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in Clay, KY to Charlie Bob Wallace and Mina Watson. She was a graduate of Richland High School, class of 1947. She enjoyed reunions and keeping in touch with her fellow Bombers. She was an active member of Central United Protestant Church and truly enjoyed her weekly Bible Study classes and missed not being able to attend during her final years. She worked for many years in uptown Richland at Lady Dawson. She enjoyed the business, people and the social aspects of working in the store. Marilyn was an active member of the Kadlec Ladies Auxiliary for 20 years. Marilyn married her husband Raymond Forrest Hultman on December 18, 1948 and they continued to love one another for 60 years. With her husband, they enjoyed all family aspects of raising their two sons. They had numerous family activities including full summers of youth baseball, camping, fishing, boating and water skiing. She loved the outdoors with family and friends including for many years our annual vacation to Priest Lake, ID. Retirement years with her husband afforded the opportunity of traveling in their motor home. Over the years visited almost all of the continental United States including Alaska. They enjoyed being "snow birds" and wintering in Yuma, AZ for many years. She was a very accomplished bowler and it was her personal favorite sport. For numerous years she participated in the Richland Women's Majors League along with a second league where she teamed with her mother Mina. Marilyn had countless friends, especially the "Birthday Girls", always happy, smiling and eager to visit with them. Her generosity and caring for her family and friends was enormous, always there to support others in any way that she could. She loved her grand- children and great grandchildren. Her final goals in life were to reach the age of 90 and to see her two newest expected great grandchildren. She spoiled her three grandchildren every chance she could. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 2009. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Linda Hultman from Batesville, IN; grandson, Jeffrey and his wife Maggie Hultman; great grandson, Theodore Hultman all from Noblesville, IN; son, Steven and wife Sue Hultman from Pasco, WA; grandson, John and wife Amanda Hultman, great granddaughters Kelsey and Brooke Hultman from Pasco, WA; granddaughter, Stacy and her husband Thom Williams of Pasco, WA and her soon to be great grandchildren. There will be Visitation for Marilyn on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Graveside will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:30 am at Sunset Gardens; both locations are at 915 Bypass Hwy in Richland, WA. A Celebration of Life will take place at Central United Protestant Church at 11 am August 17th, 2019, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA 99354. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central United Protestant Church in her memory, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA, 99354, or the . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

