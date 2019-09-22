Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION G. HILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARION G. HILL Marion G. Hill, 87, passed away on September 6, 2019, in Richland, WA. He had been a resident of Richland for 47 years. Marion was bornthe tenth of twelve childrenin Goshen, Idaho,on October 24, 1931. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, Marion had a long career in the commercialnuclear industry. His career took him and his family from Idaho Falls toCalifornia, North Carolina and eventually Richland in 1972 to work forJerseyNuclear, where he remained until his retirement in 1991as the Chemical Operations Supervisor. Marion is survived by Karen, hiswife of 59 years. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage: Kevin (Rosemary) HillandScott Hill;his children with Karen:Brian (Frances Mullan) Hill, and Heidi (Kendall Miller) Hill; his grandchildren Courtney, Justin and Kyle Hill; hisbrotherNewell Hill, sisterMaxine Jensenand numerous nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by father Emile Doyle Hill, motherBlanche Whiting Hill Harris and siblings LeahRowbury, FernLindsey, Robert Hill,RoweneElder, Melvin Hill, GraceKillpack, Lawrence Hill, Keith Hilland Reid Hill. Marion will be remembered for his kindness, humor, compassion, intelligence, generosity of spirit, emotional wisdom, creativityandstrongwork ethic. Marionenjoyed the deep respect of family and friends. Hereliably providedremarkablyspot-on advice whenever requested(unless woken from a deep sleeptaking hisadvice then was at your own peril).Marion enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, woodworking (furniture to canes), photographyand sewing projects (possessingthose shortHilllegs and a multi-talented wife with sewing not among those talentsthose pants were not going to hem themselves after all).To a person, Marion's family is hard-pressed to recalla singlehome project that everbestedhis ingenuity. Marion passed awaydue to Alzheimer's and trauma compounded duringrecent multiple illnesses. There will be an Open House to honor Marionon Saturday, October 19th, 2019,from2:00 4:00 pmat the Richland Community Center.His familywelcomes you tocome andshare your memoriesof Marionwhile havinga piece of his favorite pie.

MARION G. HILL Marion G. Hill, 87, passed away on September 6, 2019, in Richland, WA. He had been a resident of Richland for 47 years. Marion was bornthe tenth of twelve childrenin Goshen, Idaho,on October 24, 1931. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, Marion had a long career in the commercialnuclear industry. His career took him and his family from Idaho Falls toCalifornia, North Carolina and eventually Richland in 1972 to work forJerseyNuclear, where he remained until his retirement in 1991as the Chemical Operations Supervisor. Marion is survived by Karen, hiswife of 59 years. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage: Kevin (Rosemary) HillandScott Hill;his children with Karen:Brian (Frances Mullan) Hill, and Heidi (Kendall Miller) Hill; his grandchildren Courtney, Justin and Kyle Hill; hisbrotherNewell Hill, sisterMaxine Jensenand numerous nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by father Emile Doyle Hill, motherBlanche Whiting Hill Harris and siblings LeahRowbury, FernLindsey, Robert Hill,RoweneElder, Melvin Hill, GraceKillpack, Lawrence Hill, Keith Hilland Reid Hill. Marion will be remembered for his kindness, humor, compassion, intelligence, generosity of spirit, emotional wisdom, creativityandstrongwork ethic. Marionenjoyed the deep respect of family and friends. Hereliably providedremarkablyspot-on advice whenever requested(unless woken from a deep sleeptaking hisadvice then was at your own peril).Marion enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, woodworking (furniture to canes), photographyand sewing projects (possessingthose shortHilllegs and a multi-talented wife with sewing not among those talentsthose pants were not going to hem themselves after all).To a person, Marion's family is hard-pressed to recalla singlehome project that everbestedhis ingenuity. Marion passed awaydue to Alzheimer's and trauma compounded duringrecent multiple illnesses. There will be an Open House to honor Marionon Saturday, October 19th, 2019,from2:00 4:00 pmat the Richland Community Center.His familywelcomes you tocome andshare your memoriesof Marionwhile havinga piece of his favorite pie. Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close