MARION MAY HAND Born 4/11/1931, Died 8/3/2019 Marion was born in Providence, RI and grew up in New England. In 1952 she married Francis Hand and they had four children: Francis Jr., Thomas, Margaret, and Paul. She has five grandchildren Colin, Kevin, Alex, Adam and Sarah. In 1992, she moved to Florida with Francis for retirement but several years later Francis died. After several years living alone, Marion remarried Francis's best friend John Petrucci who was deceased in November 2018. She came to Richland, Washington in May 2019 to be with her son Paul, his wife Merly, and Marion's two youngest grandchildren Adam and Sarah. Marion was very active in the Catholic Church and was an Associate of the Congregation of Divine Providence (ACDP). She went on a mission to Ghana to help teach the young girls there. Marion became a teacher after raising her four children. At age 36, she went to college and earned two degrees in five years: a BA in Education and MA in Counseling. She then became a teacher at St. Joseph's Jr. High School in West Warwick, RI. She wrote a short manuscript a few weeks before passing away. A short excerpt follows: "Learning and teaching were the two gifts that God had planned for me. Both have given me great joy. Looking back on my life, I am hopeful that mine was not the only joy among individuals in my classrooms. In closing, I realize that I have a third great spiritual gift to which I can look forward. Life on Earth has been great. How can any place be more wonderful than this? Jesus basically told us: Just wait and see. I await my last spiritual gift everlasting life which awaits me. Eye has not seen and ear has not heard what God has in store for us."

